ROCKPORT — Due to the expected coastal flooding from the storm that will impact our area Sunday night and Monday, parking on T Wharf is prohibited.
The ban starts at 6 Sunday night and lasts until further notice. Please ensure your vehicle is removed by that time. Those vehicles remaining will be subject to towing at the owner's expense, town officials said.
Those with property in coastal areas subject to flooding should ensure that all precautions are taken.
There is also a possibility for power outages during the storm from the anticipated high winds; please ensure that your mobile devices are charged. Please call 911 in case of an emergency. T