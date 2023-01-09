If you have smelled the scent of wood smoke wafting from a large smoker on Rogers Street in recent days, you can thank Oak to Ember, one of the city’s newest year-round restaurants.
Oak to Ember has been in the works at the location of the defunct Cape Ann Brewing Company at 9 Rogers St. for two years. It opened to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after a soft opening earlier last week.
The 120-seat restaurant features a large, curved 24-seat bar in the middle, and views of fishing vessels in Harbor Cove and lobster traps stacked along the HarborWalk. In the summer, the plan is to have 60 additional seats outside.
The restaurant is the brainchild of chef Neal Maver of Gloucester. Its menu, much of it cooked over oak embers, features smoked brisket ragu, smoked half chicken, wood-grilled lobster, flat iron steak frites, plus plenty of seafood including a tuna au poivre, crispy rockfish, and scallops.
“So the whole concept of the restaurant is live fire cooking, cooking over a live fire,” Maver said.
Friends from Timber & Salt Design in West Gloucester are supplying the wood to the restaurant, Maver said, and they even crafted the six-person chef’s table that faces the large open kitchen.
There were no hiccups the first night when they served about 250 customers, not counting about 30 sitting at the bar, Maver said. The restaurant employs about 10 to 12 kitchen staff with about 15 servers and 10 support staff.
Maver, who grew up in Beverly, said he has had a life-long connection to the seaport. His parents, Barby and Larry, met on Rocky Neck in the 1970s and live in East Gloucester. Growing up, he summered in Gloucester. Oak to Ember is a family affair as his mother and older sisters, Lyndsay Maver and Erica Murach, designed the restaurant and the décor with the architects. His father worked as project manager.
Maver went to cooking school at the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Cambridge where he met his former boss, chef Michael Zetner of the now closed South End French eatery Gaslight, where he worked for about seven to eight years.
About 10 years ago, Maver was living and working in Boston but he would come to Gloucester when he had time off before finally moving to town eight years ago.
About six years ago, he helped chef-owner Anthony Caturano open Tonno Gloucester at 2 Main St., a short walk from Oak to Ember. He worked at both Tonno Gloucester and Tonno Wakefield, and for a short time at Caturano’s Italian restaurant Prezza in the North End, just before Tonno Gloucester opened.
“Over the pandemic this idea came up,” said Maver, who has always wanted to open his own restaurant and be a part of the Gloucester fine dining scene.
Maver said he does not feel he is competing with other restaurants in the seaport.
“I think just adding this new restaurant to town will just attract more people and hopefully everyone benefits from it,” Maver said. Caturano was one of those from local restaurants who came last Monday for dinner. “They are all welcoming me so I just want to hopefully add to help them grow.”
Mayer wound up at the Cape Ann Brewing location, once the home of Doyon Appliance, after he heard the property was going up for sale and a family friend, Richard Kohn, purchased it in July 2021 for $1.6 million, according to city records.
Maver said the long project was not delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic so much as it was a big project to transform the space.
“It’s kind of wild to see the first time I walked in here, a couple of years ago, to right now, it’s way different.”
A big difference between the Cape Ann Brewing space and Oak to Ember’s is the large open kitchen with a massive Argentinian-style wood-fired grill in the middle of the restaurant.
“I’ve always wanted to have an open kitchen restaurant,” Maver said. “I think it’s fun to see the guests and fun to interact with them and I feel it’s kind of like a show. They like to see the guys cooking.”
