BOSTON — With no action, many of the shellfish at the bottom of the ocean in the Gulf of Maine — the scallops and mollusks that drive a key Massachusetts industry — will begin to dissolve and new ones will struggle to form as climate change and humans contribute to further acidification of the Atlantic Ocean, a special commission said in a report Tuesday.
The Special Legislative Commission on Ocean Acidification recommended that Massachusetts establish a broad ocean acidification monitoring system and funnel more money into existing programs that address some of the things making the ocean more acidic, such as residential and agricultural runoff, septic discharges and the deterioration of natural wetlands.
"Ocean acidification poses a serious threat to the Massachusetts state economy, and a potentially existential threat to coastal economies that rely heavily on shellfishing," the commission wrote in the conclusions of its report. "Massachusetts should act to combat ocean acidification now, rather than later. Ocean acidification is expected to worsen significantly before the end of the century. Actions taken now will ultimately be more cost-effective and valuable than actions taken when significant damage has already occurred."
Global carbon dioxide emissions absorbed by the ocean and nutrient pollution of waterways drive the pH level of areas of the ocean down, making the waters more acidic and limiting certain ions that help clams, oysters, scallops, mussels and lobsters form their protective shells.
The commission said the ocean has been "rapidly acidifying" since the Industrial Revolution and that the ocean's acidity could increase 114% by 2100 without intervention.
Massachusetts harvests more than $459 million worth of mollusks, mostly sea scallops, annually and Southeastern Massachusetts has the highest mollusk harvest revenue of any coastal area in the United States, the commission said.
Along the Massachusetts coast, fisheries, seafood processors and vendors employ more than 5,700 people in more than 500 establishments, generating more than $300 million in annual wages, the commission said.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.