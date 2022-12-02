Taking the 50-mile ruck march challenge

Members of the Gloucester Police Department, family members and others raised awareness this November by ruck marching 50 miles over the course of the month for the cause Stop Soldier Suicide in a fundraising effort powered by USAA. The goal of the nonprofit is to reduce the military suicide rate 40% by 2030.

Gloucester Officers:

Brendan Chipperini

Dylan Snell

Alexander Aiello

Brian Crowley

Robert Palazola

Aaron Aiello

Noah Aiello

Anthony Trupiano

Andrew Marques

Andrew Silva

Joseph Parady

Clifford Alves

William Kendall

Sean Riley

Steven Testaverde

Peter Sutera

Michal Cimoszko

Josiah Aberle

Sergeants:

Sean Conners

Chris Frates

Lieutenants:

Brian Aiello

David Quinn

Chief:

Ed Conley

Family and supporters:

Vionette Chipperini (Army veteran, assistant benefits director, Veterans Services Office)

Braydon Aberle (Josiah Aberle’s son)

Adam Curcuru (Marine Corps veteran and veterans services director)