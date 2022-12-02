Some members of the Gloucester Police Department — some military veterans, their family members and others each rucked 50 miles in November to raise money and awareness to stop soldier suicide.
Rucking is walking with a weighted pack, and the military does it to help troops get — and stay — fighting fit.
As of Thursday, the group had raised just over $7,000 for the Durham, North Carolina, nonprofit, Stop Soldier Suicide (stopsoldiersuicide.org), which works to reduce veteran and service member suicide.
The local effort was led by Officer Brendan Chipperini, an Army veteran who spotted the challenge on Facebook. The fundraiser was powered by USAA, which offers insurance, banking and other services to members of the U.S. military, veterans and their families.
On a brisk Thursday afternoon, a group of 15 participants held a final one-mile ruck to mark their accomplishment. In addition to members of the department, Thursday’s march also included Chipperini’s wife, Vionette Chipperini, who served five years in the Army as a military police officer, and Braydon Aberle, Detective Josiah Aberle’s son.
They had planned to ruck Wednesday afternoon, the last day of November, but postponed their march a day because of rain.
The group assembled in the parking lot outside Newell Field at Gloucester High around 4 p.m.
Around 4:30 p.m. with the light fading, the group, wearing heavy backpacks and some carrying various flags, headed down Centennial Avenue and turned left onto Western Avenue, stopping on Stacy Boulevard for a picture at the Fisherman’s Memorial. They then marched back in the opposite direction toward the World War II Memorial at Kent Circle, before heading back to the high school.
“I thought it would be a good thing for us to do,” said Chipperini. He said it’s not only veterans who face mental health challenges but also police officers, firefighters, those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and young people dealing with the stress from shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought it would be a good way for us all to get together, especially the veterans we have in the department. We still like that camaraderie and we just knocked it out,” he said of the challenge. “We all started walking together and the challenge was to do 50 miles in the month of November so we didn’t have to be all in one day. You got to space it out over 30 days.”
Chipperini, a 10-year veteran of the Police Department who served overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan and Egypt, said the initiative was also a good way to get officers to start walking to stay in shape.
Chipperini’s wife, Vionette, said that as soon as her husband presented the challenge to her, “It was an easy ‘yes’ for me.”
“I work with the Veterans Services Office and suicide really hits really close to home for me,” she said. “I lost my uncle while I was actually in Iraq. I heard word when I was in Iraq and he was also a service member so suicide among service members is really important to me.”
Officer Cliff Alves, who has been on the force since 1998, said the importance of dealing with mental health is not just for those who served.
“It’s a great cause being a veteran of over 24 years in the military,” said Alves, who served in the Army in the 82nd Airborne Division, and did two tours in Iraq.
“Like, when I left, my wife was home alone,” Alves said. “You know what I mean, and so she’s got to deal with everyday life while we are out trying to survive for a year in a combat environment so it hits both home and overseas.”
“I believe it’s a great cause,” Alves said. “If we can save one life it’s worth it.”
