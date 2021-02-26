Lowell School Committee member Robert Hoey Jr. has resigned after referring to Gloucester Public Schools’ director of finance and operations by an anti-Semitic slur
“I resign today,” he said in a video posted to his Facebook on Friday. The video shows Hoey standing between two rocks in front of a school while clad in a gray long-sleeved shirt with the word "Army"’ on it
“I am so sorry to that individual who was hurt by this and I am so sorry to every individual across the country because this thing is going all over the place,” he added. “I know what I said and boy am I ashamed of myself … I will never say those words again after this.”
While hosting the morning show "City Life"’ on Lowell local cable on Feb. 24, Hoey used the slur in reference to former Lowell Public School administrator Gary Frisch, as was first reported by the Jewish Journal. Frisch left Lowell to become the director of finance and operations for Gloucester schools.
“We lost the k***, I mean the Jewish guy. I hate to say it but that’s what people used to say behind his back – Gary Frisch … He was the guy in charge of our budget,” said Hoey.
Shortly after the show aired, Lowell Mayor John Leahy requested that the Lowell City Council and School Committee hold a joint meeting to demand the immediate resignation of Hoey.
“Earlier today, a member of the Lowell School Committee, Robert Hoey, used an offensive and repulsive racial slur on a televised morning show. As a result, I am calling Lowell’s elected officials to join me in demanding the immediate resignation of Robert Hoey as a member of the Lowell School Committee,” Leahy said in a statement. “Throughout this academic year, this School Committee has focused on issues of equity and racial equality in our schools and in our community. To fully represent the interest and diversity of our students and our community, we must not only join together in rejecting this language, but continue working towards that more perfect union.”
Lowell Public School Superintendent Dr. Joel D. Boyd added that, “as your superintendent, I want to be clear that there is no place in our community — whether in the boardroom, on television, or in the classroom — for anti-Semitism, racism, anti-immigrant sentiment, or any other form of bias-based conduct. The word used by Committee Member Hoey on 'City Life' was abhorrent and unacceptable in any setting.”
In Gloucester, school administrators are showing their support for Frisch.
“I am deeply saddened that Mr. Frisch was attacked in this way. Gary is our colleague,” Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis wrote to the community Friday. “Unfortunately, this is not just another example of the growing number of anti-Semitic attacks and the increase in racist and anti-immigrant acts we have seen in our society.”
“We need to stand up to hate every day, whenever it happens,” Lummis added. “Every time an act of hatred is ignored or passed by, our society becomes a little less safe for all of us. As educators, parents, community members or elected officials, we are role models for the children in our midst. They learn from what we say and from our silence.”
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.