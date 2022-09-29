Officials outline actions to make crossings safer

Installation of new, larger signs with an 800-number to report a problem, adjustments to the timing of crossing gates, and plans for cameras and additional striping to warn motorists are just some of the actions the MBTA has taken or plans to take to improve the safety of the Washington and Exchange streets rail crossing.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, joined the City Council at its meeting Tuesday to update residents on those actions and weekly conversations on the crossings they are having with MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services officials.
“It is a team effort,” Tarr told the council, “and we all need to work together and we are putting together the infrastructure for that to happen and the second thing I would say is this is an issue that none of us are going to stop working on until we are absolutely confident in the safety of these grade crossings because they are critically important.”
City Council President Valerie Gilman said Tuesday city officials and the state lawmakers held two productive meetings with MBTA officials to address issues with the gates. She said another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Concerns about the safety of the gates cropped up on Facebook in mid-July when retired fire Deputy Chief Stephen Aiello posted about an incident involving his wife who was driving with their son through the Washington Street crossing. The gates went up, then came back down on the car, forcing them to back up to avoid the oncoming train. Aiello then reached out to MBTA and city officials.
“Let’s make sure the train crossing is as safe as it can be,” said Ferrante, saying this was an issue that requires teamwork. She said the council has been engaged and she thanked Aiello for his participation.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley had initially compiled a list of 29 incidents that cropped up on Facebook or through private messages. More have since been reported.
Worthley said the public has played an important role, saying the incidents were initially branded as “driver error,” but that all the positive changes that have taken place have proven that it wasn’t.
Action takens
Top MBTA and Keolis officials and engineers visited the Washington Street crossing on Sept. 8 with Tarr, Council Vice President Sean Nolan and Mayor Greg Verga to explain what they were doing. This meeting took place a little over a week after the City Council voted in favor of a declaration of an emergency measure regarding the safety of the train crossings in the city.
Tarr said from that site visit they made plans to meet weekly on Zoom.
Tarr said T officials have adjusted the timing of the gates for inbound trains so that the gates do not go up again while the train is stopped in the station.
“So, it was changed by 30 seconds so that the gates will stay down ... from one and a half minutes to two minutes to allow the train to complete its operations at the station,” Tarr said. Prior to that, the duration of the gates being down had been shorter to allow the gates to go back up to allow for traffic to flow. They would then go back down again once the train starts to move.
“In order to avoid any confusion, this is the safest process,” Tarr said.
Other actions taken include additional testing at the crossing. Checks were made of the circuitry and track leads and termination shuts were replaced. On Saturday, Sept. 17, a vacuum truck cleaned the ballast that holds the railroad track. Debris and the pooling of water can affect the circuitry that detects approaching and departing trains, Tarr said.
Officials are also awaiting the manufacturer of the equipment to visit the crossings to see if there is anything else that can be done, Tarr said.
Reporting problems
Tarr said new 18- by 24-inch crossing signs with an emergency 800-number to report incidents have been installed at the crossing.
“Folks need to report officially these incidents,” Tarr said. Such a report will trigger an emergency response and it will document a problem that can then be reviewed. (The number to report a problem or emergency at the Washington Street crossing is 1-800-449-6393, and the location identification number is 053931L.)
Gilman said at last week’s meeting with MBTA officials, three incidents were reported from the week before, two of which were logged in because people called the 800 number. This allowed officials to track down the data and look at the issues that caused the incidents.
Gilman said she received a letter dated Sept. 19 from MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak as a follow-up to the declaration the council submitted.
“In summary,” wrote Poftak outlining a number of improvements at the crossing, “the improvements, enhancements and upgrades which have already been made or are planned reflect grade crossing best practices we have garnered from consulting with other railroad authorities.”
