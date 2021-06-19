SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is warning of dangerous riptides following a rescue on Salisbury Beach.
Emergency crews plucked two teenagers from the water about 100 yards offshore after a riptide pulled them away from the beach on Friday.
Rip currents form when there is a gap in a sandbar, creating a localized phenomenon where water rushes through swiftly. Anyone caught in a riptide is advised to swim across the current, parallel to the shore.
The situation is now safer at Salisbury Beach. Starting Saturday, lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week.