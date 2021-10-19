ESSEX — What’s left of the Memorial Building, formerly home to the town’s police and fire departments, on Martin Street will be removed by the end of the week.
“That’s (contractor Encore Contracting Services’) predicted time frame,” said Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen. “There were no problems. It went off without a hitch — on time and on budget.”
Site grading is expected to start next week and planting will follow soon after.
Also, a display shed for the town’s 1882 hand tub fire engine, called We Will Try, is expected to be delivered sometime in the coming weeks. The engine will be on view inside the hut by the municipal parking lot off Shepard Memorial Drive.
In addition to housing the town’s police and fire departments for years, the Memorial Building served as the town’s polling station. Selectmen voted July 26 to move the town’s official polling location to the new public safety building at 11 John Wise Ave. The next annual town election is scheduled for May 9, 2022.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.