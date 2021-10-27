Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 52F. Winds NNE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph.