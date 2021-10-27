ROCKPORT — Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary, a new candy store at 13 Railroad Ave., will be offering treats without the tricks this Halloween season and beyond.
The shop is owned by Brenda Haryslak of Groveland and her 18-year-old son, Jett. Jett and his 16-year-old sister, Maddison, weren’t in the shop Tuesday afternoon; they only work weekends and after school.
“I grew up in Marlborough and I remember going to Wayside Country Store,” said Brenda Haryslak. “I wanted to bring back that nostalgia aspect — somewhere where people would want to shop with their kids instead of buying their candy online.”
The throw-back appeal of Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary is apparent from the moment customers step inside. In addition to the rows and rows of delectable treats, the store is decorated with mid-century typewriters, lamps, cash registers and even a working player piano that guests are welcome to try.
“I won it at an auction for $67,” said Brenda Haryslak of the piano. “It’s brought a lot of fun to the shop.”
Sir Pennycandy, the store’s mascot, even comes with his own mid-century backstory. According to a write-up on the store’s take-home menu, the doctor from Licoriceshire, England, helps his patients with prescriptions of “confections, fudge, elixirs, tonics and chocolate.”
Brenda Haryslak’s goal was to create a one-stop shop for all locally-made sweets. For example, a display case lined with peanut butter cups from CB Stuffers of Swampscott is posted right at the entrance. A fridge stands opposite, filled with the store’s own brand of sodas. The shop also carries chocolates and fudge from Winfrey’s of Rowley, maple candy lobsters from Ben’s Sugar Shack of Temple, New Hampshire, and specialty chocolate bars by Goodnow Farms of Sudbury.
Brenda Haryslak first opened in 2019 in Georgetown, right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting off, she said customers had to order through Facebook Messenger and pick their goods up outside the store. She moved shop to Amesbury a year later, but Haryslak said the location wasn’t a good fit.
Last Saturday was opening day for Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary in Rockport. Although the pandemic caused some difficulties during the shop’s initial months, Brenda said it helped build a strong social media presence which was invaluable with her recent move.
“A lot of people from Georgetown made the drive up,” she said. “It was easier for them to come here than to Amesbury. I love this new space. I wanted to go to a place where I would to end up (living). I hope to move to Rockport someday, or Essex or Gloucester.”
