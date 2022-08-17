ROCKPORT — After much back and forth, the Old Firehouse Trust building on Dock Square has been certified a historic structure by the state. However, due to the delay, a project to renovate it will have to wait another year before it can apply for the necessary funding.
Back in July, the town’s Old Firehouse Project Designer Selection Committee reported to selectmen that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had required the town to pursue costly flood mitigation measures in order for the renovation project to continue.
The committee sought exemption from FEMA’s standards by having the Old Firehouse Trust designated as a “historical structure” by a state agency. Then, the Massachusetts Historical Commission denied the committee’s request as it claimed the building needed to meet the criteria for the National Register of Historic Places.
The committee sent a letter to the Massachusetts Historical Commission questioning why its was holding the Firehouse building to such a high standard. Two days later, the Massachusetts Historical Commission reversed its decision and issued a letter noting the Old Firehouse Trust building’s historic significance.
Unfortunately, the damage was already done. After receiving the Massachusetts Historical Commission’s first letter, the Old Firehouse Project Designer Selection Committee pulled its application for $414,200 in Community Preservation Act funds.
The committee may reapply next year, but after being a member for two years, Monica Lawton said she’ll most likely not be the one to do so.
“We lost too much time,” she told the Times. “It’s a building that some people say should be saved, and others think there are other priorities in town. My hope was to bring it to Town Meeting and let voters decide. The building is confirmed as historic building, so it gives the town options to go forward. If there’s ever an interest, the town can do that.”
Lawton wanted to make clear that the committee did not want to seek exemption from FEMA’s guidelines just because of the costs to renovate the building. According to her, the initial project design contained “pretty robust flood mitigation” in its own right.
In 2020, the town pursued options to transform the dilapidated historic firehouse building and make it safe for public use. Before that it was primarily used for community events, most notably an annual holiday craft fair. It was owned by a private trust before it became publicly owned. Tax records show the town has owned the property since at least 2014.
