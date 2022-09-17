Old-world incantation shop to open at Whistlestop Mall

ROCKPORT — Apothecary Suil Crow, a shop for magical and enchanted items, will be opening its doors at 9 Whistlestop Mall on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
“I’ve been business for two wonderful years and I have yet to find perfect spot to open up a retail location,” said shop owner Rebeccah Pearson of Ipswich. “I was informed by a Rockport resident that there was this beautiful location at Whistlestop Mall. I love Rockport and Jay Smith, who owns those buildings there, and it was a win-win.”
Some of the products that will be available at the shop include handmade jewelry, hand-poured candles in beautiful hand-carved bread bowls, hand-loomed wraps and scarves, essential oils, and homemade local jams and butter. Pearson said all items are handmade and sourced locally.
Despite the fantastical nature of her work, Pearson prefers not to be labeled as a “witch.” Rather, she sees herself as a practitioner of old-world arts. Her beliefs incorporate Druidism, Wicca and Buddhism.
“It’s all about finding your inner focus, your inner Zen, and allowing things to be as they are — with a little twist of magic,” said Pearson, who has more than 20 years of experience with nonprofits, tourism and retail.
In addition to selling her wares, Pearson plans on hosting a number of old-world courses.
“One of them is a witch’s ball course,” she explained. “(Witch’s balls have) been around since 18th century. They were designed and created in England, Scotland, Ireland. When people were situated here, all the old-world incantations were brought over. What people do is take ingredients from nature and case it in a glass ball. They write their wills and intentions on a piece of paper and seal it in and hang it up.”
Another course planned for the holiday season involves creating yule logs. Instead of baking chocolate cakes, attendees will jot down their negative feelings and events they experienced over the past year as well as their goals and affirmations for the upcoming year. Then, they’ll wrap the note around an oak or maple branch, ornate it with different pieces of nature, and burn it in a bonfire. Pearson said the ritual is about putting intentions into universe.
Pearson’s hope is to have guest tarot readers from time to time as well, which will be by appointment only.
“I think that because of the pandemic, people are more into connecting with universe as a whole,” Pearson explained. “I want you to remind yourself that life is there for you whatever it may be at.”
While Pearson is opening on Thursday, she said there will beh an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the first week of October.
“I’m happy to be able to offer wonderful, non-touristy trinket stuff to the community,” she explained. “I want to show that you don’t have to go to Salem to have a touch of magic in your life.”
For more information on Apothecary Suil Crow is available at ApothecarySuilCrow.com
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.