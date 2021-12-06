School officials have devised a roadmap to get O’Maley Innovation Middle School up to speed after its students underperformed on MCAS tests again this year.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Gregg Bach presented 2019 and 2021’s MCAS scores side-by-side at a School Committee meeting Wednesday. On average, English tests scores in sixth and eighth grade dipped 1.2% and 6.2%, respectively, while, seventh-graders scored 0.6% higher than 2019. In math, grades six and seven scored 10.8% and 2.6% lower. The biggest dip from 2019 was eighth-grade math — students on average scored 12.6% lower in 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scores on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests saw a general decline across the state from 2019 to 2021. On the whole, O’Maley students didn’t slide back as far as the average middle school student in Massachusetts. Still, O’Maley has struggled with low MCAS scores since at least 2017. In 2019, right before the pandemic put the world on hold, state officials began assisting Gloucester Public Schools in creating sustainable improvement plans for its middle schoolers.
“The takeaway that is important from the results from last year is that we understand that students across the state had challenges,” said Bach on Wednesday. “Almost all schools tested under the same conditions, so there are some general conclusions that we can use. I think we need to use them cautiously but there is really no denying some of the areas — for example, grade eight math — and to really look in and understand what was happening for that group of students.”
Gloucester schools brought on Maura Donoghue, principal at Robin Hood Elementary School in Stoneham, to advise the district on implementing more academic and instructional support for middle schoolers and staff members.
At the School Committee meeting, Donoghue discussed how the district will expand its Star 360 benchmark assessments implemented last year. Students will be assessed in reading and math three times this year, and state education officials will then further advise the district based on the data collected.
English and math lessons will also be supplemented with online resources and courses from Freckle and Actively Learn.
In addition, the district has brought on a literacy intervention teacher to target and work on select students’ individual needs.
For the school’s summer program, the district is looking to acquire additional adjustment counselors to better serve special education, social, emotional needs. Superintendent Ben Lummis said more information on this will be available at the School Committee meeting scheduled for Jan. 26, where the district will discuss what it’s doing to support its students’ social, emotional and mental health needs.
“My sense is in many ways, the middle school is at a similar place that the elementary schools were six or seven years ago,” said Lummis. “We as a district have not supplied or applied the support and resources, attention, focus and determination for curriculum, for analysis, for support, for professional development, that really would make a difference for teachers and ultimately make a difference for the students.”
