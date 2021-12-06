Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers this morning with mainly sunny skies during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.