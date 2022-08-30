When the sun went down, the 800-plus crisp white paper bags became something else.
It’s hard to say what, exactly, but on this night, the last Monday night of August 2022, under a night sky in which drones moved and dipped like UFOs, their photo lenses were capturing from above what can't easily be described in words.
The rows of paper bags, lit and lined up by the hundreds in row after glowing row, filled the west end of Stacy Boulevard, and as dusk grew to darkness were transformed — appearing for all the world like lights on runways to somewhere else, somewhere we can’t go, but on this night can almost visit.
On Monday night, under a big red, white and blue American flag, that’s what happened, and when the sun went down, the crowds went quiet and the people got down to what they’d come to do: to grieve, remember, pray, and celebrate the lives of loved ones lost at Luminaries and Love, Gloucester’s 12th annual overdose vigil.
Held as always in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, the mood at Monday night’s vigil was notably different from that first vigil 12 years ago, when a somber sense of stigma clung to a smallish, self-conscious crowd.
After years of enlightened increased public understanding of addiction as a physical disorder, on Monday there was no sense of stigma, and because of that, the mood — until sundown — was not somber, but lively.
People came by the droves with their summer tans, tattoos, dogs and kids, and the kids played and the dogs barked, and the sounds of music echoed across the Outer Harbor. And with a memorial wall of photos positioned under a crisp white tent, it almost — until the sun went down— seemed like a festival.
This year, there was “no set program,” said Kathy Day, eastern Massachusetts director of Learn to Cope, a support group network, who each year organizes the vigil. There’s strength in numbers, and Day says that down through the years, more and more people have found strength in the numbers who gather for this vigil for their lost loved ones.
This year, for the second year in a row, Day used cans of food instead of sand to anchor the 800-plus luminaries. This proved a good thing, because as the sun went down, a chill wind whipped up off the water, rattling the bags. They needed all the anchoring they could get and they got it, with cans by the hundreds donated by the community for distribution later by The Open Door food pantry.
The Open Door’s truck was there last night to collect more cans, and stationed near it was an old man in a wheelchair. A grandfather perhaps, he was embraced long and emotionally by a steady stream of people, as he might be at a wake.
This was no funeral home, however. For the scores of people gathered last light under the flag pole on Stacy Boulevard, this vigil was not a wake but a reunion.