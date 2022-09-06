Since the War in Afghanistan ended last August, local community group Allies of Our Afghan Allies has helped resettle five Afghan men and one family of four in Gloucester.
The organization is helmed by West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church. According to the Rev. Alice Erickson, Allies of Our Afghan Allies has about 100 volunteers, mostly retirees with professional experience in their assigned specialty team.
“The head of our medical team is a retired doctor,” Erickson explained. “Several working with him are professionals in health field. We have two nurses, a speech pathologist and one does case management for elderly and special needs. The level of support people receive is amazing. Every volunteer is extremely dedicated, professional and have worked miracles.”
The family was first to arrive, on Jan. 27. Three weeks later, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston assigned two Afghan men to Gloucester. Later in February, one left for Detroit to join his relatives; four more men took his place.
“They’re all very eager to be reunited with families,” Erickson said. “The conditions in Afghanistan are very tough, food is scarce, inflation is rampant and the bank is not operating at full capacity.”
Erickson said it was initially difficult to find living quarters for the refugees, specifically ones that were de-leaded. After months of searching, the group was able to secure two apartments — one for the family and another for the five men.
“Another team was in charge of donations,” said Erickson. “They used those to furnish the apartments, get the utilities turned on, the cable turned on. (The refugees) arrived to a real home.”
All but one of the adult male refugees are employed. The only one who doesn’t have a job was settled just last week. All have their own bank accounts and two have cars and state licenses.
Despite their achievements, the Afghan refugees still have multiple hurdles to clear while staying in the United States. The majority of Afghan refugees brought to the U.S. after the end of the war are classified as “humanitarian parolees,” which Erickson said is a rarely used classification. It allows them to stay in the states for two years, meaning they’re half way through their stay.
“These people can’t go home” due to the dangers they face from their association with the U.S., said Erickson. “In order for them to stay and to apply be reunited with their families in the states, they had to apply for asylum. It had to be within a year of their arrival and (late August) was the deadline.”
Despite all the fundraising, Allies of Our Afghan Allies did not anticipate its would need to hire legal representation for the asylum application process.
“We had been assured by Catholic Charities that they are hiring legal staff to process the applications,” explained Erickson. “It turned out they had far more Afghans than their capacity to help. We had to scurry to find legal counsel and the pro bono lawyers weren’t available. (Congressman) Seth Moulton’s office was helpful with the search, and we ultimately had to pay an attorney.”
So far, Allies of Our Afghan Allies has raised $60,000 — $12,000 of which will be used to give four of the single men legal representation while applying for asylum. The organization is still fundraising for more legal funds. Any extra collected will be used for the family reunification process.
To make a donation, visit gofund.me/e247392c or send checks made payable to the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, attn. Treasurer, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930. Note “AAA” or “Afghan Resettlement” in the memo line.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.