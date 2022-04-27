ROCKPORT — A trio of musicians, who never let a disability get in their way, will perform classics and a contemporary work at the Shalin Liu Performance Center on Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m.
Adrian Anantawan, a Boston-based Canadian concert violinist, shares the stage with one-handed pianist Leigh McAllister and pianist/composer Molly Joyce, in his Rockport debut.
The musical program includes works by Bach, Chopin, Beethoven and an original composition from Joyce.
“We are so pleased to bring these incredibly talented, and inspiring, musicians to the Shalin Liu Performance Center stage. You do not want to miss the opportunity to hear this concert,” said Tony Beadle, president & CEO of Rockport Music.
Anantawan, who was born without a right hand, has dedicated his life to making an impact on and off the concert stage as a disabilities advocate to raise awareness about issues of access and equity in the arts for disabled communities.
As a violinist, he has performed in concert halls around the world, and his memorable moments include performances at the White House, and the opening ceremonies of the Athens and Vancouver Olympic Games. He has played for the late Christopher Reeve, Pope John Paul II and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He holds degrees from the Curtis Institute of Music, Yale University and Harvard Graduate School of Education. As a violinist, he studied with Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman and Anne-Sophie Mutter.
He is currently the Chair of Music at Milton Academy, the artistic director of Shelter Music Boston and is on faculty at Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute in Lenox during the summer.
Anantawan helped create the Virtual Chamber Music Initiative at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehab Centre, which brings together researchers, musicians, doctors and educators to develop adaptive musical instruments for young musicians with disabilities in a chamber music setting. He is also the founder of the Music Inclusion Program, aimed at having children with disabilities learn instrumental music with their typical peers.
Joyce’s work is focused on disability as a creative source.
“She has an impaired left hand from a previous car accident, and the primary vehicle in her pursuit is her electric vintage toy organ, an instrument she bought on eBay which engages her disability on a compositional and performative level,” according to a press release. The graduate of Juilliard, Royal Conservatory in The Hague, Yale and alumnus of the YoungArts Foundation has served on the composition faculties of New York University, Wagner College and Berklee Online. She was deemed one of the “most versatile, prolific and intriguing composers working under the vast new-music dome” noted The Washington Post.
McAllister, a Chinese-American adoptee raised in Sonoma County, California, was born with three fingers on her left hand and no left elbow.
“With a yearning to meet her biological mother one day, Leigh has been on a passionate, academic journey with piano performance,” according to a press release.
Among her awards, Leigh received the Evert B. Person and Vesta Jelte Music Scholarships for outstanding performance, and she is a recent scholarship graduate from the Boston Conservatory, where she studied with Jessica Chow Shinn. While working as a collaborative pianist in Greater Boston, she aspires to earn a doctorate degree.
Next month, on May 15, Anantawan will join the Cape Ann Symphony in a 2 p.m. concert at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. Tickets, $5 to $45, and more information are available at capeannsymphony.org.
Tickets to the Shalin Liu concert, presented by Rockport Music’s Education & Outreach program, are $15 general admission. Tickets and information may be found at rockportmusic.org.