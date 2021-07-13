One hurt in crash that has closed Route 128 southbound

MANCHESTER — A sports utility vehicle carrying four people reportedly flipped while driving on Route 128 southbound, by School Street.
The extent of injuries of those in the Lincoln Navigator and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. At the time of publication, one person has been transported by ambulance to a hospital.
First responders used a hydraulic extraction tool to remove the people from the SUV.
The south side of Route 128 remains shut down, with traffic being diverted onto Route 133.
It was a single-car accident, according to Manchester Police.
First responders were notified of the accident at 2:36 p.m. Manchester and Gloucester Police and Fire departments, Essex Fire Department and Northeast Ambulance were called out to the scene.
State Police troopers are investigating.
Photographer Paul Bilodeau contributed reporting to this story. Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.