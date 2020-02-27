Rainy day commuters witnessed a two-car accident southbound on the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Thursday morning.
At 7:38 a.m, police received a report of a motor vehicle accident southbound on the bridge carrying Route 128 over the Annisquam River. The crash involved a Ford pick-up truck and a Toyota Camry.
One person was sent to Addison Gilbert Hospital with minor injuries, Assistant Police Chief Joseph Fitzgerald said.
Cars headed into the city at 8 a.m. witnessed one car with major damages to the passenger side, facing the wrong way on the two-lane highway.
The other car had already been towed.
Commuters headed southbound following the accident were backed up all the way to Grant Circle at approximately 8 a.m. as the Fire Department, police officers, and the tow company worked to get the cars off of the bridge.
Fitzgerald told Times reporter police will have more details of what happened on the bridge later.
This story will be updated on gloucestertimes.com.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.