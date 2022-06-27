Open Door closing summer hunger gap for children

Now that the school year has drawn to a close, many Cape Ann families face having to shoulder the costs of breakfast and lunch for their children, meals they received free at school.
The Open Door on Wednesday kicked off its Summer Meals for Kids program, which fills the summer meal break gap for Cape Ann students, for the 21st year.
“Summer Meals for Kids is the bridge from June to August local families rely on to keep their children fed, and especially with inflation, high food costs, and ongoing economic hardship,” President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said in a prepared statement. “With nutritious, fresh meals, local kids can just be kids, stay healthy, and return to school ready to learn.”
In 2021, The Open Door's Summer Meals for Kids program distributed approximately 30,300 meals to local children.
The pandemic-era federal aid that made school meals available for free to all public school students — regardless of family income levels — is ending, raising fears about the effects in the upcoming school year for families already struggling with rising food and fuel costs. The Keep Kids Fed Act passed in Congress on Thursday and signed by President Joe Biden over the weekend is intended to allow summer meal distributions to remain widely available for students. It also gives higher reimbursement for meals to schools while providing some flexibilities to help them deal with increasing food prices and supply chain issues.
The Open Door is a Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsor, a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Keep Kids Fed Act relaxes regulations restricting to-go meals to increase flexibility for The Open Door and other sponsors to allow more children to access the food they need.
According to Project Bread, food insecurity for Massachusetts households with children has been on the rise since April 2021. As of early March, the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey estimated 21% of households with children were food insecure in Massachusetts.
“Summer Meals is a win-win for communities, parents, and children,” said The Open Door's director of operations, Jen Perry, who has overseen the program for 17 years. “These meals not only connect children to good food, but they also allow children to focus and play at sites offering educational enrichment, sports, games, plus arts and crafts activities.”
USDA SFSP requires a non-discrimination statement that “Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.”
Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at these sites and times:
GLOUCESTER
Walk-up locations, operating through Aug. 26:
The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., will serve meals Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Riverdale Park at 69 Veterans Way will have meals available from noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Willowood Gardens at 40 Willowood Road will have meals available from noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pond View Village at 23 Lepage Lane will have meals available from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Enrolled locations:
Summer Learning at West Parish at 10 Concord St. will have meals available for enrolled participants at noon, Monday through Thursday through July 28.
O’Maley Academy at 32 Cherry St. will have meals available for enrolled participants from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday, through Aug. 4. at this site.
Kindred Gardens at 5 Dr Osman Babson Road will have meals available for enrolled participants from 9 to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through
Friday, through Aug. 26.
Camp Spindrift at 27 Atlantic St. will have meals available for participants from 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m., Monday through Friday, through Aug. 26.
Gloucester High School at 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road will have meals available for enrolled participants Monday through Thursday through Aug. 4.
IPSWICH
Ipswich Community Food Pantry at 00 Southern Heights is a walk-up location, offering meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, through Aug. 26.
Winthrop Elementary School at 65 Central St. will have meals available for enrolled participants from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Summer Meals for Kids will operate from July 5 to Aug. 4 at this location.
The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids program strives to accommodate all allergies and special diets. To learn more about the program or inform staff of a dietary need, please call978-283-6776 or email summermeals@foodpantry.org.
The Open Door Sumer Meals for Kids schedule will be updated as needed throughout the summer at FOODPANTRY.org/summermeals.
Material from The Open Door was used in this report.