BOSTON — The scourge of opioid addiction continues to impact Massachusetts with new data showing a spike in heroin- and fentanyl-related overdose deaths last year.
There were 2,290 confirmed or suspected opioid-related deaths in 2021 — 8.8% higher than in 2020, according to a report released last week by the state Department of Public Health.
DPH attributed the rise in death rates to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an “increasingly poisoned drug supply, primarily with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.”
Fentanyl was present in 93% of the overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available, officials noted.
After several years of decline, opioid-related overdose deaths increased during the pandemic both in the state and nationally.
There were 2,104 confirmed opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 — a 5% rise over the previous year, according to state health data.
Still, preliminary data shows 551 opioid overdose deaths in the first three months of 2022, a 4% decrease over the same period last year.
DPH officials also point out that the state’s opioid overdose death rate continues to “trend lower” than nationwide figures.
More than 10,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses in the state in the past five years, according to public health data.
Massachusetts isn’t alone in the uptick of opioid-related deaths during the pandemic. Nationally, opioid-related overdose deaths soared to a record 107,000 in 2021 — a 15% increase over 2020, according U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says that translates to roughly one U.S. overdose death every 5 minutes.
Curbing opioid addiction has been a major focus on Beacon Hill for a number of years with hundreds of millions of dollars being devoted to expanding treatment and prevention efforts.
In 2016, Gov. Charlie Baker and lawmakers pushed through a raft of rules aimed at curbing the over-prescribing of opioids. Those included a cap on new opioid prescriptions written in any seven-day period.
In a statement Baker said the rise in deaths “underscores the harmful impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and the scourge of fentanyl have had on those struggling with addiction.
Baker said his administration is “committed to continuing our work with the Legislature and our colleagues in the addiction and recovery community to boost access to services and treatment.”
In April, Attorney General Maura Healey agreed to a multi-billion dollar settlement with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, over their roles in the opioid addiction crisis. The state is expected to get $90 million out of the settlement.
Lawmakers are considering a number of bills in the current session aimed at expanding treatment options for people struggling with opioid addiction.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.