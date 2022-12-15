ESSEX — The Manchester Essex Regional School District may be soon weigh two pricey options for Essex Elementary School, which school officials say has number of structural and maintenance issues.
The choices are: to renovate at an estimated cost of $26 million, or build a brand-new facility which may carry a price tag of about S32 million.
In addition, a consultant’s survey identified about $9 million in ongoing capital investments that will be needed at Manchester Essex Regional High School in the near future. The school opened in 2009 and will reach its “half-life” in 2034.
The survey results are part of a “Shares Facilities Needs Survey,” recently conducted by the Norwell-based firm Habeeb & Associates Architects and presented to the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee last month.
District Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin on Tuesday called the presentation to the School Committee a “facilities assessment.”
“Their job was to project out maintenance costs at the elementary and (Manchester Essex Regional High School) for the foreseeable future,” said Beaudoin.
The School Committee may next consider filing a “Statement of Interest” with the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The Statement of Interest is the first step in applying for reimbursement for any possible building project from the MSBA. The authority works with communities “to support educationally appropriate, flexible, sustainable and cost effective public school facilities.”
Aging school
Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St, in Essex, serves about 220 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It opened in 1957 and was expanded in 1975.
“We’re looking at relatively old systems that are showing their age,” said Tom MacLeod, project manager for Habeeb & Associates. “They are approaching, if not past, the end of their lives.”
MacLeod works with Steve Habeeb, president of Habeeb & Associates.
Should the MSBA invite the district into its “eligibility period,” the district would have up to 270 days to complete a number of actions including creating a School Building Committee.
The work would also require “documenting financial and community readiness” and developing an agreement for a “full feasibility study.”
The reason for the Habeeb & Associates report, Beaudoin said, was to plan for a possible building project. But Beaudoin cautioned any plans are tentative.
“Those are possible considerations but they’re not recommendations,” she said.
Still, Avi Urbas, the district’s director of finance, echoed the sentiment something needs to be done for Essex Elementary School.
He said the survey is simply a preview of “what things might look like down the road.”
“The main purpose of this plan is that we can start to inform our communities and our Maintenance Department about our near-term, medium-term and long-term needs,” he said. “It’s just looking at everything to help us inform our capital plan.”
Urbas said one of the next steps will be submitting a Statement of Interest to the MSBA, a move that he said the School Committee may consider presenting in 2023.
“We’ll be making a recommendation through our budgeting process,” he said. “The School Committee will have to make a decision from there.”
Neither Urbas nor Beaudoin would say whether they favored a renovation of Essex Elementary School or a new school be built.
“No,” said Urbas. “The whole MSBA process leads you down a prescribed set of community input. We have the data to make a capital plan. Our top priority will be how to address the elementary school.”
Work at Manchester Memorial
Over in Manchester, work on Memorial Elementary School is close to completion. Building started in 2018, and the new school opened its doors to students, staff and teachers last year. In addition, the school was the site of special Town Meeting this fall.
Beaudoin said last week that while some of the landscape work will incur unanticipated costs, the overall $52 million project is expected to come in under budget.
