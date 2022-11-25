Gloucester’s Holiday Parade and Kent Circle Tree Lighting, usually held the Sunday after Thanksgiving, have been postponed due to forecast heavy rain.
The postponement was called because there is 80% chance of rain for when the parade was to step off Sunday, said organizer Joe Ciolino, part of the Gloucester Merchant Association.
Instead, the parade will be return after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on Dec. 4.
The parade will kick off at 3 p.m. from the Jodrey State Fish Pier, marches down Parker Street to Main Street, and then down Western Avenue to the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Kent Circle.
Ciolino said the same bands and floats are expected for the Dec. 4 march, including members of the Gloucester Rotary Club, the parade's marshals, and Mayor Greg Verga on the judge's float.
"Not too late for even more bands and floats and enthusiastic walkers to join in on the fun" on Dec. 4, Ciolino said. The only requirement is that the entry have a holiday or winter theme. Entrants will be eligible to win a first-, second- or third-place trophy.
Ciolino may be contacted at The Weathervane gift shop, 153 Main St., or 978-281-1227 to register for the parade.