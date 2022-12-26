A major drive is under way to raise funds for 2023’s commemoration of Gloucester’s heritage.
Gloucester 400+, the group organizing the city’s quadricentennial, is sending out emails and letters seeking volunteers and donations needed to support the many events planned for the coming year.
To commemorate Gloucester’s “history of determination, diversity and inclusiveness,” write Gloucester 400+ tri-chairs Ruth Pino, Bob Gillis and Bruce Tobey, “hundreds of volunteers are planning events and activities, many city-wide and others locally focused, to mark the 400th anniversary.
“We are committed to making the event accessible and open to all, so the entire community can participate. The harbor, the villages, downtown, and major venues will all play important roles.”
Among the planned events in the near future from Gloucester400+ are a New Year’s Eve “ball drop” and an Overture to 2023 kicking off the year (see related story); a New Year’s Day “Polar Plunge” on Rocky Neck in honor of the Gloucester 400+ and in support of The Open Door food pantry; and a Boston Bruins Alumni hockey game on Jan. 28 at the Talbot Rink.
Events highlighted as 2023 progresses include a springtime tribute to the jazz performances and ballroom dancing that lit up at Magnolia’s grand old hotels; a Gloucester Fisheries Festival in August; and a Cultural Heritage Festival and Indigenous Film Festival, both slated for October.
To fund the events, Gloucester 400+ has a “stretch” fundraising goal of $1.5 million, according to its executive director, Elsje Zwart, and the group is getting closer to reaching that goal. The recent mass mailing to 20,000 households, she said, “was designed to inform and invite everyone to participate however they could.”
“Gloucester is responding with gifts of donations and offers to volunteer,” said Zwart. “It seems all of Gloucester wants to see their city shine in 2023. We recently had Gorton’s come on board with a generous gift as well as many others, big and small, offering what they can. It’s truly heart-warming.”
Tax-deductible donations may be made online at www.gloucesterma400.org/donate/. Those looking to volunteer can contact going to the contact section of the Gloucester 400+ website, www.gloucesterma400.org/contact/