A break-through Oscar-winning actor and a local Oscar-winning director will make an appearance at a special screening of the recent Oscar-winning film “CODA” to raise money for a Gloucester nonprofit arts organization.
The Manship Artists Residency, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, presents the film on Thursday, July 7, at The Cabot in Beverly.
With a premium ticket, the event begins with a cocktail reception before the film, and all movie-goers are invited to a “Sign+Talk back” after the screening with Troy Kotsur, who won Best Supporting Actor, and Sian Heder, who won Best Adapted Screenplay, along with actor Daniel Durant who played a leading role.
Gloucester’s Sarah Green, a Hollywood producer, will moderate the conversation that will be both spoken and signed by an American Sign Language interpreter. The film’s leading cast included three Deaf actors; Kotsur, Durant and Marlee Matlin who won an Oscar for the 1986 film “Children of a Lesser God.” Green is an Academy Award nominee for Best Motion Picture for the 2012 film “Tree of Life.”
The film’s title, “CODA” is an acronym for a “Child of Deaf Adult(s).”
The independent film took the world by storm, winning awards starting with its Sundance Film Festival premiere, and later its record-breaking sale to Apple TV+.
“CODA puts the experience of the Deaf in front of people of all abilities, dramatically amplifying an awareness of the talent and power of Deaf creators,” said Rebecca Reynolds, founder and executive director of Manship Artists Residency.
Heder adapted her script from the 2014 French film “La Famile Bélier,” which told the story of a hearing child in a Deaf farming family. In “CODA,” the film tells the story of Ruby, the only hearing person in her Deaf fishing family from Gloucester. As the sole interpreter for her family in the hearing world, Ruby is torn between pursuing her dream of singing at Berklee College of Music and abandoning her family in a time when fishing regulations threaten the local fleet.
Located in the Gloucester village of Lanesville, the Manship property, called Starfield, was the location of the “epic kiss” between Ruby and one of her classmates in the film.
Manship Artists Residency is an international, interdisciplinary artists residency located at the former summer residence and studio of American sculptor Paul Manship, creator of the golden Prometheus Fountain at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
“Manship Artists Residency is honored and excited to host this screening,” said Reynolds. “Hosting the cast and crew at Starfield is one of the highlights of the past five years. Just as Troy Kotsur promised, he’s bringing his Oscar back home to us. We are so grateful to have this opportunity to welcome the director and members of the cast to watch ‘CODA’ with us on the big screen at The Cabot and to share their stories with us. Many thanks to Apple TV+ for making this special event possible.”
In its first five years, the Manship Artists Residency has served 350 artists, including members of the cast and crew of “CODA,” since purchasing the summer residence in 2017.
There are two tiers of tickets for the July 7 event, starting at $28 for general admission, including ASL; and $78 tickets that include the cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. along with premium seating. The screening starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the “Sign+Talk back” at 8:30 p.m. Some tickets also provide for a social distancing option.
Tickets and more information is available at manshipartists.org.