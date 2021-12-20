Beeman Elementary School on Cherry Street will close for the rest of the week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to an email to families from Superintendent Ben Lummis and Principal Jodi Gennodie.
This comes after parents initially got word this weekend that cases had increased after school officials were notified a kindergartner who had been absent had tested positive, initially forcing a kindergarten class to be put on pause for the rest of the week.
"Temporarily closing Beeman for a few days is a clear and active step to help stop the spread within that school’s community," he said.
