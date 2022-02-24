No one was aboard a 25-foot sailboat when it sank Wednesday in the vicinity of Ten Pound Island, according to the Gloucester harbormaster's office and the Coast Guard.
The owner is safe, said Assistant Harbormaster and Shellfish Constable Pete Seminara, and the harbormaster's office is helping him arrange for private salvage and storage of the boat.
“All that is visible is the mast at low tide,” said Seminara, who was part of the Gloucester Harbormaster response along with a State Police dive team, and Coast Guard Station Gloucester.
The boat was sitting upright on the bottom as of Thursday morning and Seminara said the boat was marked with an orange buoy as a hazard to navigation because it cannot be seen at high tide. The Coast Guard is broadcasting regular warnings to vessels in the area.
If the vessel is not brought up Thursday, Seminara said due to the snowstorm forecast for Friday, it may not be salvaged until next week.
The harbormaster received calls around noon from someone rowing and from someone on Niles Beach who spotted the boat.
Seminara said they went out to investigate and found there was no way to identify the boat from the surface. The mooring ball had been completely submerged due to the weight of the vessel. Station Gloucester and the harbormaster began searching for survivors, according to a Facebook post from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston.
Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Emma Fliszar said there were no signs of distress when the report came in.
Fliszar and Seminara said the State Police dive team was able to ascertain the vessel's registration, and the owner was contacted. Seminara said the owner told them he had put the boat on the mooring and there was no one else onboard.
“The owner confirmed there was no one on that boat,” Fliszar said. She did not have the owner’s name available and Seminara said he could not give out that information.
The owner told the Coast Guard there was no fuel on board so there were no pollution concerns, Fliszar said.
Seminara said salvaging the boat involves having a diver go down and putting airbags on the boat, which once they are inflated, would bring it to the surface. The boat would then be towed to where it can be dry-docked.
“This is an excellent example of a ‘whole of government’ response that your federal, state, and local agencies train for to keep our maritime public safe,” the Coast Guard said on Facebook.