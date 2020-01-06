ROCKPORT — A Rockport Middle School girl was transported to Beverly Hospital on Monday morning with what police described as serious but non-life threatening injuries and a classmate was in custody following a stabbing in the hallways of Rockport Middle School.
Rockport police and the rescue squad responded to the school at 26 Jerden's Lane at 7:30 a.m. on report of the assault and found "a juvenile female student suffering from an apparent stab wound," according to the statement released by Rockport Police Chief John Horvath.
Horvath said his department's school resources officer was in the building at the time of the assault and responded immediately.
Police said the alleged assailant — a 13-year-old male middle school student — was quickly apprehended and arrested by police after reportedly fleeing the scene.
Horvath said the suspect will face numerous charges when arraigned at Salem Juvenile Court, but did not specify them. Police also did not state when the arraignment will occur.
"Once the suspect was placed in custody, police and the superintendent of schools determined that it was safe to lift the lock-down and allow the school day to continue," according to the Rockport police statement.
Even after the lock-down was lifted about 9 a.m., Rockport police officers remained a significant presence on the campus that houses both Rockport Middle and High Schools.
Police did not identify either the victim or alleged assailant because they are juveniles.
Gloucester Public Schools Superintendent Richard Safier sent a notice to Gloucester parents about the assault and said both were seventh-graders.
Police also did not disclose the specific weapon used in the stabbing.
Rockport Public Schools Superintendent Robert Liebow issued a notice shortly after 9 a.m. to parents alerting them of "a serious physical assault" involving two students in the hallway of the school.
"They (police) will be here throughout the day today," Liebow stated in his notice. "Of course, as parents you have the right to dismiss your students as you see fit."
As the morning unfolded, several officers were stationed on the grounds near the entrance to the school while a sizable media contingent was sequestered across Jerden's Lane, their cameras and full attention pointed at the school.
In the air, at least one Boston television station's helicopter hovered over stretches of the scenic seaside town.
Just before 10 a.m., several parents showed up the middle school to remove their children from classes.
Liebow also requested Safier provide social service staff and counselors from the Gloucester public school system to help students deal with any emotional trauma from the incident.
"I felt it was important to let you know because I am sure that many students here in Gloucester have heard the news and they will be reacting to the situation," Safier wrote.
