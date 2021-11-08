ROCKPORT — The State Police Bomb Squad came to town Saturday when the delivery of a package went awry.
It all started when a resident called police at 1:42 p.m. about a box in the street on Kitefield Road. The box was labeled for smokeless powder, which the resident recognized can be used for antique firearms, said Jake Wark, the public information officer at Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. It can only be purchased when the buyer is licensed, he added.
Police closed the road for a time, the Fire Department was on hand, and the bomb squad was called in.
The squad determined the box did indeed contain smokeless powder, and seized it for detonation at a later date, Wark said.
It appears the box was intended for delivery by Fed-Ex, which was notified about that it was not dropped at its destination, Wark said. How the box ended up in the street remains under investigation.
The intended recipient will not face charges related to the incident, Wark said.
Rockport Police referred all questions about the incident to state police.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.