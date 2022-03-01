Teenagers and young adults can gain workplace skills and earn money this summer through internships with local businesses.
LEAP for Education is running a free 2022 summer internship program for 14- to 18-year-olds from Gloucester.
Interns will receive Gloucester High School credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
Participants will work virtually or in-person for six weeks, from July 11 to Aug. 18, for about 11 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and start to build a resume for college and future endeavors. Examples of projects include working on a public arts event with Luminartz, animal care at Cape Ann Animal Aid, farm work at Appleton Farms, child care at Pathways for Children, restaurant work at the Annisquam Yacht Club, and many more
They will also attend regularly scheduled workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or can be found at www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/. A LEAP for Education coordinator will reach out once an application is received.
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org, for answers to any questions.
Career and business mentors are still being sought. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week during the program. Leavitt may be contacted for more information.