The Cape Ann Museum is looking for a few teens to serve as paid interns.
After successfully launching the CAM Teen Council in 2021 with five students, the Cape Ann Museum is expanding the program through seven additional paid internship opportunities this summer. Once accepted, these students will be a part of the CAM Teen Council starting in June and continuing throughout the school year.
The Teen Council is accepting applications until Friday, May 20, from students between 14 and 19 years old.
Council members learn about the museum's behind-the-scenes operations, meet key staff and board members, and help design programs and installations to engage their peers.
The Teen Council will meet Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. between June 22 and Aug. 24 and every first and third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the 2022-2023 school year. Teen Council members will be paid $15 per hour. Applicants from all backgrounds and cultures are encouraged to apply.
Applications are available at https://www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil/ in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. For more information, email education@capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455.