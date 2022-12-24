Pair give $1 million to St. John's Prep

DANVERS — A $1 million gift to St. John's Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness.
The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
“The Prep holds a special place in our hearts and we both think the school’s efforts to educate young men, faculty, staff and families about mental health will become an even more important part of its storied history,” Trustey said in a statement announcing the gift.
This is the second large gift supporting mental wellness the couple has made recently. In October, they gave $1.5 million to the YMCA of the North Shore to support the launch of its new mental wellness initiative called the ONEDoor, a Path to Mental Wellness.
A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this year concluded that poor mental health among young people continues to be a public health concern, underscoring the fact that the social determinants of health — conditions in the places where children and adolescents live, learn, and play — can add stress and have a negative effect on mental health. Access to appropriate services for young people and their families can make a significant difference in the general health and wellness of everyone involved.
“Given the exceptional challenges our world is facing, it’s easy to understand why so many students feel uncertain or insecure about how they see themselves and where they fit,” said St. John's Head of School Dr. Ed Hardiman, Ph.D., in the gift announcement. “Developing a multi-tiered system of resources focusing on general wellness, as well as more targeted prevention and intervention strategies, requires time and treasure. The Trustey Family Foundation’s extraordinary generosity will transform the Prep’s capacity to do that work, and it could not be more timely. Everyone travels an uneven path toward growth and development. Our mission is to nurture students as they navigate their developmental path. The support of the Trustey Family Foundation empowers us to more effectively live out our mission and carry out the stewardship of our students.”
The Trustey Family Foundation gift will strengthen and sustain wellness initiatives already in place and exponentially expand the school’s capacity to foster a positive culture and instill a growth mindset throughout the student body, according to school officials.
“The Prep worked hard with key constituents within its community to develop an engaging plan to address mental health and wellness needs within the school’s community,” said McGraw in the gift announcement. “We both look forward in the coming year to engaging Prep faculty and staff to share our gratitude with them for all they do for the young men and families of St. John’s.”
St. John’s encourages students — from sixth-grade boys through seniors on their way to college — to embrace a wide range of activities and programs that build resilience and lifelong habits of health and wellness. .
“St. John’s students learn to think of wellness as applicable to all aspects of their lives: spiritual, intellectual, social, emotional, physical and aesthetic,” said St. John’s Principal Keith Crowley, Ph.D. “Bringing that to life could mean taking part in a campus ministry retreat, trying Brazilian Jiu Jitsu as a recreational sport, taking on a leadership role in an after-school activity, drawing on the expertise of our school counselors or going mountain biking with the Outdoor Adventure Club. New resources that enable us to do more and do better are a true blessing.”
St. John’s Prep, a Catholic school, enrolls 1,500 students from approximately 90 area communities.