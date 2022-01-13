For a resident of Plum Street in Gloucester, there was no mail delivery last Friday, which was the day of the first big snowfall of the winter.
Then the mail failed to show up again the next day. The resident was expecting a tracked package which had been scheduled for delivery on Friday.
Finally, late Monday afternoon, a new mail carrier came to the door. When the resident told her he had missed seeing a carrier on Friday and Saturday, she told him they were shorthanded at the post office.
East Gloucester resident Thomas Hauck recited the unofficial Post Office motto in an email to the Times: “‘Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.’ That may be true, but last week COVID-19 seems to have accomplished what inclement weather could not."
Steve Doherty, a spokesman for the United States Postal Service, Atlantic Area, Northeast Region in Boston, said in an email that while the storm played a part in preventing the mail from being delivered last week, the pandemic has had an impact on staffing.
“While there were several areas this past weekend where mail delivery was curtailed due to the storm and a lack of clear access to mailboxes, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges and occasionally impact employee availability. We thank our customers for their understanding and continued support,” Doherty said.
In general, the steps the Postal Service is taking to deliver the mail during the pandemic include fully authorizing overtime, expanding deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening and on Sundays, using additional carriers from nearby offices, and hiring additional personnel.
Doherty said there are 90 pre-career openings across the state, including city and rural letter carriers, local window and distribution clerks, along with mail handlers and mail processing clerks in distribution facilities.
“As we move past these short-term employee availability issues,” Doherty said, “we will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to assure that our North Shore customers get the kind of First Class service that they’ve come to expect and deserve.”