The Open Door, Cape Ann’s food pantry, is reaching out for help to make sure no one’s plate is empty for Thanksgiving or any other day.
This Saturday, Nov. 19, The Open Door will hosts it annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at six local grocery stores to collect donated food to stock the nonprofit’s pantries for the holidays and beyond.
“Every day, people right here on the North Shore choose between groceries and rent, or utilities and medicine. When it comes to the holidays, our neighbors need a helping hand,” President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. “Our Holiday Basket program and our pantries are here to fill that gap so families get the groceries they need every week. Whether you donate online or come down to a food drive location near you, please join us to help put food on the table for our neighbors.”
The Thanksgiving Food Drive runs between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at these locations:
Market Basket at 101 Gloucester Crossing Road in Gloucester; and 231 Newburyport Turnpike in Rowley in conjunction with the Ipswich YMCA.
Stop & Shop at 6 Thatcher Road in Gloucester.
Shaw’s at 127 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester, and 146 High St. in Ipswich.
Crosby’s Marketplace at 3 Summer St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The Gloucester Police Department will be at the Gloucester Market Basket where they are challenging donors to stuff a cruiser with food. Officers will be on hand giving out stickers and baseball cards to children. Food donations may also be made prior to Saturday at the Community Impact Unit offices at 67 Middle St. More information is available by contacting Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro at jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov.
The Open Door is encouraging donations of breakfast items, including cereal, coffee, tea, cereal and granola bars, instant oatmeal, pancake and waffle mix, maple syrup, and 100% fruit juice.
As the holiday season arrives, a surplus of breakfast items available at The Open Door food pantries supports families as children eat more meals at home over school breaks. It also allows parents, grandparents, and caregivers to prepare special breakfasts at home.
Members of the public are asked to please avoid donating items in glass jars, however, for safety.
Holiday baskets will also be distributed Saturday to local families who need a little extra help setting the table for the holidays. Each basket will include a turkey, gravy, potatoes, apples, carrots, cranberry sauce, squash and fixings to make a holiday meal at home. Baskets will also be given out for the December holidays.
Anyone needing help getting the food needed to prepare a holiday meal, may order a holiday basket through The Open Door at no cost at FOODPANTRY.org/holidaybasket.
Last year, The Open Door distributed 2,267 holiday baskets over the course of the November and December holidays.
To donate to help feed local people through the holidays and beyond, visit FOODPANTRY.org/donate.
The mission of The Open Door, a 501 ©(3) tax exempt nonprofit, is to alleviate the impact of hunger in the Cape Ann community.
Founded in 1978, it is a community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham. In 2021, The Open Door said it distributed 1.83 million pounds of food to 8,516 people from 4,176 households .
For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.