Schooners small, medium and large, both new and old, fired booming signal cannons to salute thousands of spectators on Stacy Boulevard during the 38th Annual Gloucester Schooner Festival's Parade of Sail, presented by Maritime Gloucester on Sunday morning.
Those lining the boulevard rails from Stage Fort Park to Pavilion Beach under glorious blue skies watched with reverence as 26 schooners sailed past before heading out to take part in the Mayor’s Cup Races off Eastern Point.
The Labor Day Weekend festival was not only a chance to get up close to the schooners, which were docked at the I-4, C-2 lot, Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop and Ocean Alliance headquarters at the iconic Tarr & Wonson Paint Manufactory buildingh on Rocky Neck on Saturday during Marine Heritage Day.
It was a way to pay homage to the international fishing schooner races of the 1920s and 1930s at the tail end of an era when schooners were working fishing boats, and dangerous ones to work on at that. Their speed was an advantage to getting their catch back to Gloucester to fetch the best price.
“I have not missed a Schooner Festival in over 30 years,” said Gloucester accountant and spectator Howard Frisch. “This is a way to look at the harbor the way it was in the 1800s. It’s almost surreal because when the schooners come out and spread their sails, you look out there and this is the way it was a hundred years ago. This is what Gloucester history is all about.”
Frisch noted that people have put time and money into restoring the schooners “and this is a way to thank them and just restore a part of history for all of us to look at.”
Providing a running color commentary over loudspeakers as the schooners sailed by was Daisy Nell Collinson, the Gloucester Schooner Festival Committee chair and herself a co-owner of the Gloucester-based schooner Redbird with her husband Capt. Stan Collinson. Maritime Gloucester’s historian, Justin Demetri, also gave commentary on the history and rigging of the schooners in an event live-streamed this year by Good Morning Gloucester.
“There will be a quiz a little later on,” Collinson joked as she described a technical detail of a schooner's rigging. “I hope you are taking notes.”
Collinson announced the arrival of the first boat in the Parade of Sail, the Thomas E. Lannon, built in Essex in 1997 by 11th generation shipwright Capt. Harold Burnham. Other schooners built by Burnham in the parade included the early privateer replica Fame of Salem, the pinky schooner Ardelle, on which Mayor Greg Verga sailed, and the Chebacco boat Lewis H. Story, flagship of the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum. Bald Eagle was also rebuilt by Burnham in 2002 and 2017, according to the program guide available at GloucesterSchoonerFestival.com.
Collinson and Demetri said schooners headed out to the Mayor’s Cup Races off Eastern Point would fire their cannons as they sailed past the house of Joseph E. and Helen Garland off Black Bess Rocks. Helen Garland died July 31 at age 96. She was the wife of journalist and author Joseph Garland, considered Gloucester’s historian who worked to preserve the famous Gloucester schooner Adventure, who died in 2011. He announced the Parade of Sail for many years.
“We have all sorts of schooners here,” Demetri said. “And it’s great because the two-masted schooner is really the ideal form for fishing and although the schooner rig probably came to us in the early 1700s from Europe, no port has done more with this rig than the town of Gloucester."
“Pretty impressive, a pretty impressive group,” said Jay Butler of Hamilton after the Parade of Sail.
“Daisy Nell being able to comment I think adds to it,” said his wife, Cathy Butler, a former teacher in Hamilton.
“Just the lovely views, the boats, being with families, enjoying Gloucester,” said Samantha Leland of Gloucester summing up why she and her family have been coming to the festival for about 10 years.
Priscilla Browne of Manchester said her parents used to live on Rocky Neck. She spoke about how they once had a beautiful view of the festival.
“Ever since they left Gloucester I come back every year to see the Schooner Fest,” Browne said. “They are just beautiful and they are all so different. It’s really unique,” she said of the schooners.
Standing along the boulevard was Judy Keith of Gloucester, a volunteer with Maritime Gloucester on the Adventure, a dory-fishing schooner built in 1926, the flagship of Gloucester and a National Historic Landmark.
What brings her out every year? “Just part of Gloucester, part of being Schooner Festival people, you know. I’m rooting for Adventure,” Keith said. “I think there is a feeling of nostalgia for long before I was born, however. And just the beauty of it,” she said of Parade of Sail.