Thousands lined Stacy Boulevard from Stage Fort Park to the Fort neighborhood Sunday morning under blue skies with light wind to watch the Parade of Schooners on the final day of Maritime Gloucester’s 39th annual Gloucester Schooner Festival.
The event celebrates schooners small, medium and large, including a few historic Gloucester sailing vessels that used to fish for cod on the Grand Banks.
Sunday’s schooner event also took place against the backdrop of this being Gloucester’s 400th anniversary as the nation’s oldest seaport.
Five schooners sailing in the parade, Thomas E. Lannon, Lewis H. Story, Fame, Isabella and Ardelle were designed and built by 11th generation shipbuilder Harold Burnham in Essex.
Along with the spectators on shore, hundreds of recreational boats along with more than a few commercial lobster boats sailed along with the 20 schooners in a parade that kicked off at 10 a.m.
“I’ve been coming every year, for years and years and years” said M.J. Powers of Gloucester. “Historical,” she said of the sight of schooners on the harbor. “Imagine what it was like all those years ago. It’s awesome.”
“It thrills me,” said Beverly Johnson of Gloucester. “I feel like I’m looking at 1890 just to see these sailing boats (going) back and forth.”
At low tide with a light breeze, the schooners made a couple of passes by the Fishermen’s Memorial and Stage Fort Park before heading out to Eastern Point for the start of the Mayor’s Races for the Esperanto Cup, the Columbia Trophy and other races which harken to the International Fishing Schooner Races of the 1920s and 1930s.
As some schooners passed by, they sounded their “signaling devices” or cannons while they were greeted from Stage Fort Park by the boom of a Parrott rifle cannon restored by David Dow. Those on shore greeted the schooners with cheers as they sailed by.
The event was livestreamed by Good Morning Gloucester and was emceed over loudspeakers from under a canopy set up adjacent to the Fishermen’s Memorial by Daisy Nell Collinson, chair of the Gloucester Schooner Festival.
Also providing some commentary was Michael Costello, a member the festival committee and former long-time executive director of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, and Justin Demetri, the maritime historian at Maritime Gloucester. Historian Laura Lowell, a member of the festival committee, provided research.
Leading off the parade was Gloucester’s flagship, Adventure, a dory-fishing schooner built in 1926 in Essex and brought back to Gloucester in 1988 by Capt. Jim Sharp who had formerly sailed her as a windjammer in Maine, Collinson said.
Just behind Adventure sailed the Ernestina-Morrissey out of New Bedford, the Commonwealth’s official sailing vessel which was built in 1894 at the James and Tarr Shipyard in Essex for the Gloucester fishing fleet. The schooner is now owned by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy where it will serve as a training ship.
Collinson noted that both Adventure and Ernestina-Morrissey have women skippers as Ernestina-Morrissey is helmed by Capt. Tiffany Krihwan and Adventure is captained by Christa Miller-Shelley.
“Here are two wonderful women leading the fleet with two beautiful old girls, the schooner Adventure and the schooner Ernestina Morrissey,” Collinson said. Both vessels are also National Historic Landmarks.
The parade also featured another National Historic Landmark vessel, the American Eagle of Rockland, Maine, a fishing schooner launched in Gloucester in 1930.
Mary Sullivan, a Gloucester native who lives in Somerville, had her easel set up on the boulevard to get a live painting of a schooner as it sailed by.
“Oh, I love it so much,” Sullivan said of the festival. “I love just the history of it, that (the) boats are so incredibly beautiful, it’s just the best way to spend a day.”
Jannik and Stacey Jelmberg of Rockport said they look forward to Schooner Festival all summer. The couple biked down to Stacey Boulevard to watch the schooners go by. They had hoped to be on the water for this year’s festival, but their boat had trouble the night before, sidelining those plans.
“We are still taking it in,” Jannik Jelmbergsaid.
“Schooner Fest is awesome,” Stacey Jelmbergsaid.
“I come out here every year,” said Sean Fennessy of Rockport. “It’s fantastic.” He said he’s been lucky to have sailed on the Adventure, Ardelle and the Spirit of Massachusetts. “It’s just delightful to be here.”
“I think it’s awesome,” said Gloucester resident Fran Aliberte, vice president of the Board of Trustees of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library and a volunteer with Maritime Gloucester. “I think everybody did a great job.”
Members of the Nicastro family had a novel way of watching the Schooner Festival. They set up chairs in the bed of a pickup parked along the boulevard.
“It’s great for people to see it,” Sam Nicastro of Gloucester said, “especially for people who have never seen it. But to think that harbor used to be chockablock with schooners is unbelievable.”
“I go by pictures,” he added, “I’m not that old.”
“It went really well,” Collinson said after wrapping up her announcing duties and before she had to “skedaddle” to get out to the schooner Redbird which she owns with her husband, Capt. Stan Collinson.
“Because even though it was low tide, which is tricky for these boats, that some of them draw 17 feet, that may be all the water that is here right now, so for them to come in this close and to spend this much time with us was a real gift.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.