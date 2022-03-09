Gloucester parent and musician Inge Berge went to the superintendent’s office on Blackburn Drive last week with a cell phone camera in hand seeking five tickets to his daughter’s sold-out opening night of the middle school play, “The Little Mermaid.”
In a Facebook post, Berge films himself driving to the superintendent’s office saying he wants to sort out “this ticket snafu.”
He was upset, he said, because the schools’ COVID-19 restrictions reduced seating capacity in the auditorium of the O’Maley Innovation Middle School “this despite there being no more statewide mandates,” Berge said.
“I was told earlier today that it’s because of safety, they’re going with their own definition of safety that does not adhere to the rest of society which has opened back up, so we’ll see how this goes,” Berge said in the post.
After Berge posted the video of his interaction with school officials on Thursday, March 3, that same day, according to court documents, he got a letter from the school’s director of human resources, Roberta Eason, demanding he take down the video, alleging he violated the state’s wiretapping statute because at least one of the school employees in the video objected to being filmed.
“Please be advised that Massachusetts recording law stipulates that it is a two-party consent state,” according to Eason’s letter. “In Massachusetts, it is a criminal offense to use any device to record and/or disseminate communications, whether the communications are by wire, oral or electronic, without the consent of all contributing parties.” the letter states. “This means you are prohibited from recording a conversation you are taking part in unless all parties are in agreement.”
The letter adds that one of the people in the video, Executive Secretary Stephanie Delisi, “unambiguously told you that she was not consenting to being recorded.”
“We demand that you immediately remove the post from your Facebook account and/or any other communications to prevent the pursuit of legal action in this matter,” Eason’s letter states.
This letter, Berge said, prompted him instead to hire Gloucester lawyer Marc Randazza to file a First Amendment complaint in federal court on March 7. The complaint names the School Committee, Superintendent Ben Lummis, Eason and Delisi.
“Mr. Berge did not violate the Wiretapping Law,” the court complaint says. “The law only forbids the ‘interception’ of communications, which is defined as “to secretly hear (or) secretly record … the contents of any wire or oral communications … The law thus prohibits only the surreptitious recording of conversations. There was nothing ‘secret’ about Mr. Berge’s recording; he prominently displayed his recording device and informed Ms. Delisi he was recording.”
The lawsuit goes on to add: “Any level of review of the law would inform the average person that recording a conversation with the knowledge of all participants does not violate it.”
The court document goes on to say that while the letter from the school department does not specify what legal action the defendants might take, violation of the law could mean a fine of $10,000 and up to five years in prison “for secretly recording a conversation.”
The complaint states that “it is clearly established that there is a First Amendment right to openly record government officials in publicly-accessible areas acting in the course and scope of their duties.”
A message was left with Randazza seeking further comment.
“The School Committee has not had the opportunity to meet to review the lawsuit since they received it late Monday,” said a statement from Naomi Stonberg, the committee’s attorney. “No action has been taken against Mr. Berge, and his Facebook posting is still available publicly. We believe it is important and appropriate that school children and employees are not recorded in their schools or in their private workspaces without proper consent and permission as allowed by law. The school district’s interest is in creating a safe environment for students and employees.”
According to Berge’s Facebook post, when he arrived, he was directed into the superintendent’s office where he encountered Delisi. “I’m trying to solve a problem. By the way, I’m filming this. I’m doing a story on it.”
“OK?” responds Delisi in apparent bewilderment.
“Is that OK with you? Is that all right?” Berge can be heard saying out of view.
“No, no, I don’t want to be filmed,” replies Delisi. “No, absolutely not.” Delisi insisted several more times she did not want to be on camera and tried to duck out of the way of the lens.
Lummis tells Berge from his office he would be happy to speak with him about the situation at O’Maley “if you turn that off.” Lummis told him at least twice he did not have permission to film as he shut his office door and Berge insisted this was in a public building and he had a right to film.
Berge then has a roughly four-minute conversation on camera with Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Gregg Bach about the limited seating capacity in the auditorium due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.
“I’m not trying to make any stink at all,” Berge says at one point, “I’m just saying that given there are no mandates from the state that only 175 tickets will be sold in that auditorium, I think an accommodation making it 180 instead was not going to hurt anyone. That’s my stand on it.”
Berge did not ultimately tickets from the school department. Instead, he said, he ended up getting tickets privately from someone who switched nights.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.