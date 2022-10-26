The first-ever Halloween Faith & Family Mass will be celebrated this Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church in Gloucester.
“In response to the Lord’s call, all parents, grandparents, and children of all ages are invited to join Father Jim for our first-ever Halloween Faith & Family Mass,” according to an announcement from the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport.
“If celebrated with hearts filled with faith, Halloween can be a enjoyable and wholesome experience for your family and our entire community,” said the Rev. Jim Achadinha of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport. “It offers us an amazing opportunity to teach our children about the realities of good and evil, light and darkness, and the ultimate triumph of God’s love and mercy in our world. All are invited. All are welcome.”
In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says: “Let the little children come to me, and do not stop them, for it is to such as these that the kingdom of heaven belongs.”
“Halloween is often described as a pagan holiday, but this is contrary to its true meaning and authentic origins. The word hallow actually means holy. All Hallows Eve is really a Catholic holiday with roots in both celebrating the lives of the saints and praying for the souls of our departed brothers and sisters,” according to the release.
At sunset on Oct. 31, the Catholic Church begins its celebration of the Solemnity of All Saints.
“So from the Vigil of All Saints on Oct. 31, through the Solemnity of All Saints on Nov. 1 and the Commemoration of All Souls on Nov. 2, God’s family prays with the saints and we pray for the souls of our loved ones,” said Achadinha.
With the waves of immigration over the years, the French, Irish, and English immigrants brought a variety of Catholic customs to the United States.
“Dressing up in costumes for Halloween comes from France. Jack-o-lanterns are from Ireland, where the faithful originally carved turnips, not pumpkins. and the tradition of going from door to door begging for sweets and treats was born in England, where children were given “soul cakes” in exchange for the promise to pray for the souls of departed loved ones. Eventually, these traditions came together in the American Melting Pot and became part of almost every family’s Halloween tradition,” according to the release.
Now, Achadinha noted that it’s time to create a new tradition with the Oct. 30 Holy Mass at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
After Mass, all are welcome to join parishioners outside on the church lawn where the pastoral team, parish groups, and parish service organizations will offer treats to the kids. Parents and children are invited to wear costumes.