A parking ban will go into effect in Gloucester at 8 p.m. Monday, as heavy snowfall is expected to dump up to 10 inches of snow on Cape Ann by the time the storm clears out on Tuesday.
The city announced the impending ban on all on-street parking late Monday afternoon. It will be in place until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The city says alternate parking will be available at all municipal and school parking lots for the duration of the ban. Vehicles must then be removed by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Gloucester schools will be closed Tuesday, according to an announcement from Superintendent Richard Safier shortly after 6 p.m.
The city also reminded residents and business owners that they are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property. And they are encouraged to help shovel out any hydrants near their homes or businesses.
An overnight parking ban is also in effect in Rockport through 6 a.m. on Tuesday. No parking is allowed on town streets or center spaces in the resident lot on Broadway during the ban.
Trash and recycling collection in Gloucester will be on a holiday schedule this week, starting Tuesday, due to the storm. That means curbside pickup will be delayed by one day.
Town officials in Manchester announced a similar schedule for curbside pickup for the rest of the week.
There was no official word on school closures in Manchester-Essex, as of 6 p.m., but Rockport schools were also already planning on being closed for the next day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.