ESSEX — The holidays are coming but parking may be at premium in Essex.
Once again, town officials will be keeping an eye out for violations of the town’s parking ban, which runs from Dec. 1 until April 1.
During the ban, no parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street in Essex with one exception — all night parking is allowed throughout the year on the odd-numbered or easterly side of Pickering Street.
Violators may receive a $50 parking citation. Vehicles will be subject to being towed during a storm.
Parking Clerk Pamela Thorne handles the processing and appeals of all parking violations in Essex.
Parking tickets may be paid in person, by mail or online. The website for the Essex parking clerk is www.essexma.org/parking-clerk.
Payment must be received (not postmarked) within 21 days to avoid any late fees. If any portion of the original fine or penalty remains unpaid, additional penalties will be charged. Failure to pay all or a portion of a parking violation or penalties will result in the non-renewal of license registration at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
In addition, parking ticket appeals must be made within 21 days of the date of the violation otherwise they will not be considered. All appeals must outline why the ticket was written unlawfully.
Town officials urge those making appeals to be as clear as possible indicating where their motor vehicle was parked, including providing photos or other documentation. Appeals may be made in person or in writing.
Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester ban parking when municipal leaders declare a snow emergency to allow Public Works crews to clear the roads.
