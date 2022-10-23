Hundreds of young ghouls, goblins and superheroes braved the sunshine to attend Gloucester's annual Halloween Party at Stage Fort Park.
The party was hosted by Mayor Greg Verga, the Gloucester Police Community Impact Unit and other community partners
Verga was joined by wife and volunteer organizer Kellie Verga in dressing up for the occasion, he as a sheriff, she as Little Bo-Peep.
The event featured a kid-friendly haunted hayride by the Mass Mudders 4x4 Club, music from DJ Leo Francis, healthy treats from The Open Door, games, a parade of costumes and, of course, candy.
Treats went into reusable bags sponsored by Beth Israel Lahey Health and Addison Gilbert Hospital.