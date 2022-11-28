Gloucester has inked a funding agreement for the East Veterans Elementary School building project with the Massachusetts School Building Authority, meaning about $10 million in reimbursements from the state should arrive soon.
Mayor Greg Verga and other officials delivered the news to the City Council last week during an update on the $66.7 million school building project on Webster Street.
The reimbursements are coming after the mayor said a lawsuit around the use of a portion of Mattos Field to construct the school was resolved.
“We thought it would be good idea to give an overall update now,” Verga told the council.
The 440-student kindergarten through fifth-grade school is scheduled to be ready for move-in during the summer of 2023. The city’s chief financial officer, John Dunn, said project is about 60% completed.
“I’m very happy to say that we are on budget and on time,” Dunn said.
The Project Funding Agreement, signed by Verga and the MSBA earlier this month, means the city can begin to receive MSBA reimbursements for eligible costs, according the project’s website (egsvetsbuilding.gloucesterschools.com).
About $10 million in MSBA reimbursements should arrive within the next 90 to 120 days, Dunn said.
The city approved a $66.7 million loan order to finance the project and so far, Dunn said, has borrowed $20 million against this commitment.
Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil questioned how the project is being financed, and Dunn said he expects the city’s expenditure will be about $42 million, in round numbers, and the project reimbursement will be about $25 million to $26 million “depending on what the total expenditure of the project is.”
Dunn said that won’t be known that for another 18 months.
School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy said the project’s timing was important as other school building projects have been seeing costs increase by 28%.
“So even though we’ve been working this project within budget there have been decisions that have been made that have not undercut any of the goals of the project,” Clancy said.
The owner’s project manager, CBRE/Heery Inc., general contractor W.T. Rich Company Inc. of Natick and Beverly, and the architectural firm Dorr & Whittier of Newburyport “have done a really, really good job of keeping things moving along,” Clancy said.
The project brings together the student bodies, teachers and staff of the East Gloucester Elementary School on Davis Street Extension and the Veterans Memorial School building, which was torn down at the Webster Street site to make way for the new school. Veterans Memorial is in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect and Pleasant streets.
Last month, the state Supreme Judicial Court declined to consider a further appeal of the dismissal of a suit filed by the “Save Mattos Field” group over the loss of a portion of the field for the building project.
The group contended the city failed to follow proper procedures for taking open space and violated the state constitution, among other arguments. In August, the state Appeals Court rejected the appeal of a Superior Court judge’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit. The legal challenge came at the end of 2020, not long after Gloucester voters passed a Proposition 2 ½ debt exclusion to pay for the city’s portion the project.
Construction is ongoing in both “Building A,” the academic wing, and “Building B,” which will house a two-story atrium and common areas such as music and art classrooms, a large media center/learning commons, a gym with a full stage, the main entrance and offices.
Building A is “essentially weather tight” Lummis said, and there is an ongoing installation of a metal panel system on the academic wing. Crews are focusing on buttoning up the school before the colder weather hits.
“We are actually painting classrooms right now,” Lummis said of the progress being made in the academic wing.
