Gloucester’s Pathways for Children, the Emerson Avenue-based family services facility which since 1967 has provided early education and care services for generations of Cape Ann’s lower income families, has been awarded $250,000 to enhance the quality of its learning environment.
The money — the maximum amount possible in a capital improvement grant from the state Early Education and Out of School Time Capital Fund (EEOST)— will be used for capital expenses and will focus, in large part, on upgrading the energy efficiency and overall air quality of the building.
Laura O’Neil, Pathways’ director of development, says the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the windfall, in that it so greatly heightened awareness of the critical need for a healthy clean air environment.
“It was somewhat extraordinary,” O’Neil said, “in that this is money the state had that rose to awareness due to COVID. Certainly COVID created greater awareness of the need for better air quality. “
Because environmental upgrades were already underway at the facility, which was built in the 1950s, O’Neil said the opportunity to apply for the grant was “a perfect confluence of things.”
Those upgrades, completed earlier this year, were to the facility’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, increased the minimum air changes per hour to double that recommended by the federal Centers of Disease Control.
The cost of the upgrades — completed by Essex Service under the supervision of local architect Patricia Seitz, will be reimbursed with the state funding; the remaining money will be used to replace original windows with energy-efficient upgrades, and to pay for an awning to shelter children and families during drop-off and pickup.
For Pathways, which also has facilities in Beverly and Salem, the pandemic presented unique challenges in that its client base, lower incomes families, were disproportionately affected by lockdown.
“Many of our parents work in the service sector,” said O’Neil. “For them, Zooming through the pandemic was not an option. They had to physically show up for work.”
Of the 2,500 individuals served annually by Pathways, 77% live at or below the federal poverty level, so in-home child care was not an option, either. So unlike local schools, the Emerson Avenue facility had to physically reopen its doors in July 2020, just three months into lockdown.
“Our goal,” said O’Neil, “was to insure that our families were supported. As soon as we closed, we convened a command team, we followed hourly guidance on safe practices. We socially distanced, there was greater, more rigorous cleaning. Sharing was out, each child had their own items and materials box. and they were great about wearing masks.”
In fact, said Eric Mitchell, president and CEO of Pathways for Children, “ this past year has been busier than ever. Providing in-person education, virtual programming, healthy food, and family resources and referrals.
The effort did not go unnoticed by the Baker-Polito administration. “Across the Commonwealth,” noted Gov. Charlie Baker, child care facilities “have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to care for children and support families returning to work.”
To Pathways, the opportunity to apply for the grant seemed like an acknowledgement of a job well done. “We responded,” said O’Neil, with a “team effort.”
The Baker-Polito administration and the Children’s Investment Fund (CIF), with its affiliate the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation, financed the grant through the state’s capital budget and provide matching funds that leverage private investment.
“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn in high-quality, safe, healthy, and joyous education environments,” said Early Education and Care Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy. “Well-designed classrooms and play spaces can greatly enhance early learning and support children to grow and thrive.”
More information about Pathways, which offers a range of programs and bi-lingual support for qualifying children from birth to 12 years, is available at https://www.pw4c.org/about-pathways.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.