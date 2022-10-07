ROCKPORT — For one game only, and the first in a decade, the Patriots will revive their original Pat Patriot uniforms featuring the iconic colonial man cartoon drawn by Rockport’s own Phil Bissell.
The 96-year-old Rockport cartoonist told the Gloucester Daily Times on Thursday afternoon he’d just heard news of the revival that day.
“I did have the TV on earlier today and they had the old Pat logo at that time,” he said over the phone. “You’re the first person to call me about it.”
(tncms-inline)1577999613029646337[0](/tncms-inline)
The Pat Patriot uniforms will be on view during the Patriots’ home game this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The game begins at 1 p.m. and will air on FOX.
The New England Patriots’ entire social media and web presence has also gone vintage. Since Wednesday, it has been decked out with Pat Patriot logos and other graphics reminiscent of the 1980s.
Bissell said he has some reservations about the Patriots’ slicker, commercial-friendly rework of his original design. The original comic was published in The Boston Globe on Patriots Day in 1960. His image was officially adopted as the Patriots mascot the following year.
Bissell tells the story of how Pat Patriot came to be in his book, “PATSPA!: 65 Years of Cartoons, Caricatures & Creating a Football Icon,” saying the stories are murky concerning how the late Billy Sullivan, the team owner, came up with team name. But The Boston Globe asked Bissell to create a cartoon, which ran on the front page the next day.
“I drew him and I named him and then he was stolen from me by Jerry Nason,” Bissell told Times reporter Sean Horgan in December 2014, referring to then-Globe Sports Editor Jerry Nason. “I sat down and within 45 minutes it was ready to go to press.”
Bissell says in the book, that without his knowledge, Nason gave the original drawing to Sullivan who decided then it would be the the team logo. Ultimately Sullivan paid him $100 to use Pat as the team logo.
“Ol’ Pat has been through an awful lot in his life,” Bissell said Thursday, “but he’s still in my family. The new one they try to push is not my Pat. My guy’s face he looks like he’s been in the line fighting and his hands shows some of the veins. It’s more human than the commercial thing they’ve used.”
Bissell’s iconic image grimaced from the team’s helmets from 1961 to 1992 before the franchise adopted the current Flying Elvis logo in response to pressure from the league.
The throwback uniforms team members will be wearing Sunday are based on the ones worn from 1984 to 1992. They feature a red jersey, white pants and the Pat Patriot logo with white face masks. The Patriots are 9-3 in throwback uniforms.
(tncms-inline)1577671702737260545[1](/tncms-inline)
In addition, Gillette Stadium will be lit up in the team’s classic red, white and blue look.
It will be the first time the team has worn the complete Pat Patriot uniforms since 2012. In 2013, the NFL adopted a new rule that forbids teams from switching up their helmets mid-season. The rule was modified this year to allow one alternate helmet design per season.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.