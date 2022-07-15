Elevated levels of bacteria at Pavilion Beach have forced the postponement of the Gloucester Police Department's lobster crate race fundraiser scheduled for this Saturday, July 16.
"Due to levels of bacteria at Pavilion Beach exceeding those mandated by the state for swimmer safety, the Gloucester Police Lobster Crate Race will be postponed to a date to be determined," said police Chief Ed Conley, in an email to the Times. "All registrations will be honored."
The Health Department had closed Pavilion Beach to swimming Thursday, July 14, after a series of water quality tests showed elevated levels of enterococcibacteria there.
Before the Police Department had postponed the race, the city's health director said he hoped a new round of tests taken on Friday, July 15, would have shown levels had dropped to sufficiently to allow the beach to reopen.
"Warning! No swimming. Swimming may cause illnesses," read a sign posted at the beach. "Bacteria levels have exceeded acceptable levels."
Health Director Max Schenk on Friday morning said there a couple of complicating factors related to bacteria at the beach. Health officials don't know why levels jumped and why they stayed have that way. It may be due to a storm effect of the ocean churning up the bottom, kicking up a lot of bacteria, or it could be related to a combined sewer overflow nearby, he said. Usually with a tide or two "it samples fine."
"Right now it's at 40, just over the top," Schenk said.
Because the rates are so high, it's affected what's called the geometric mean over a series of five tests, the average of which went above the state standard of 35 colony forming units, Schenk said. The city is allowed to retest twice a day.
The department retested the beach twice on Thursday and planned two more tests on Friday, but Schenk said they would not get those results back until close to the start time for the crate race, which was advertised at 10 a.m.