Elevated levels of bacteria at Pavilion Beach have forced the postponement of the Gloucester Police Department's lobster crate race fundraiser scheduled for this Saturday, July 16.
"Due to levels of bacteria at Pavilion Beach exceeding those mandated by the state for swimmer safety, the Gloucester Police Lobster Crate Race will be postponed to a date to be determined," said police Chief Ed Conley, in an email to the Times. "All registrations will be honored."
The Health Department had closed Pavilion Beach to swimming Thursday, July 14, after a series of water quality tests showed elevated levels of enterococci bacteria there.
Before the Police Department had postponed the race, the city's health director said he hoped a new round of tests taken on Friday, July 15, would have shown levels had dropped sufficiently to allow the beach to reopen.
"Warning! No swimming. Swimming may cause illnesses," read a sign posted at the beach. "Bacteria levels have exceeded acceptable levels."
Health Director Max Schenk on Friday morning said there are a couple of complicating factors related to bacteria at the beach. Health officials don't know why levels jumped and why they have stayed that way. It may be due to a storm churning up the ocean bottom, kicking up a lot of bacteria, or it could be related to a combined sewer overflow nearby, he said. Usually with a tide or two "it samples fine."
"Right now it's at 40, just over the top," Schenk said.
Because the rates are so high, it's affected what's called the geometric mean over a series of five tests, the average of which went above the state standard of 35 colony forming units, Schenk said. The city is allowed to retest twice a day.
The department retested the beach twice on Thursday and planned two more tests on Friday, but Schenk said they would not get those results back until close to the start time for the crate race, which was advertised at 10 a.m.
Elsewhere, Schenk said testing at Half Moon Beach on Hough Avenue and Cressy’s Beach at the lower end of Stage Fort Park only need to be tested once a month “because testing there tends to be so good and continues to be very good so it isn’t required to go beyond that.”
Pavilion Beach sees higher bacteria levels and is targeted because a combined sewer overflow outfall pipe is nearby.
When there is a major rain event and sewer combines with storm water in some areas, it can back up and the discharge pipe is not far from the beach.
“It’s tough when you’ve had back-to-back high results, especially as high as they were... but we’ll see. Sadly, there is just nothing we can do about it,” Schenk said. “It’s all state requirements. The state sees the numbers so it’s not like we can say, ‘Well, I know they are high, but OK, let’s do this anyway.' The state will come down on us hard and heavy if we don’t respond according to what we are supposed to.”