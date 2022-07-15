Pavilion Beach closed to swimming; Crate Race questionable

With a Gloucester Police Department lobster crate race fundraiser set to take place there on Saturday, Pavilion Beach was closed to swimming Thursday, July 14, after a series of water quality tests showed elevated levels of bacteria.
Health officials are hoping a new round of tests taken on Friday, July 15, will show levels have dropped to a sufficient level to allow the beach to reopen.
"Warning! No swimming. Swimming may cause illnesses," read a sign posted at the beach. "Bacteria levels have exceeded acceptable levels."
"There is supposed to be a crate race there tomorrow so we are all waiting with bated breath to find out what the results are going to be from the retests," said Health Director Max Schenk on Friday morning.
Schenk said there a couple of complicating factors. Health officials don't know why levels jumped and why they stayed that way. It may be due to a storm effect of the ocean churning up the bottom kicking up a lot of bacteria or it could be related to a combined sewer overflow nearby, he said. Usually with a tide or two "it samples fine."
But because the rates are so high, its affected what's called the geometric mean over a series of five tests, the average of which went above 35 colony forming units, Schenk said. The city is allowed to retest twice a day.
The department retested the beach twice on Thursday and will retest twice on Friday, but Schenk said they won't get those results until close to the start time for the crate race, which is advertised at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
"We are doing our best and keeping our fingers crossed that the results that we get back will bring that average down. Right now it's at 40, just over the top," Schenk said.
