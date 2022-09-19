ROCKPORT — An elderly woman who died Friday afternoon after she was hit by a box truck while crossing the street by Cumberland Farms on Railroad Avenue is being remembered as the “queen of Rockport” by many.
Virginia “Ginny” Hale, 98 1/2 — she insisted on the half, said her daughter-in-law — was a daily walker, going out in the mornings and late afternoon and covering miles.
“She would greet people along way and visit the local shops,” said Betsy Hale, her daughter-in-law, adding she never meet a stranger. “She was a positive, loving fashionista. She always dressed up, did her makeup and did her hair to go out.”
A life resident of Rockport, Ginny and her sister, daughters of Swedish immigrants, were brought up by family after her mother died. Her daughter-in-law said her love of beautiful clothes probably started with the outfits her aunts saw that the girls wore. Photos from the 1930s show Ginny wearing suits and gloves when she hopped the train to Boston — she never drove — where she was an office worker.
“She always dressed to the nines,” Betsy Hale said. Many mentioned “Ginny sightings,” describing her outfits, and Betsy Hale said she thrived on the compliments. and she devoured fashion magazines.
She loved Bearskin Neck and its shopkeepers, frequented John Moore’s Fish Shack and the Rockport House of Pizza, and was a regular at Brother’s Brew, where she often ate breakfast.
One of Ginny’s “stops” on the Neck was Carol-Lee’s Cottage. Owner Carol-Lee Kelliher said she had seen Ginny walking around town before they became friends when she opened the store about seven years ago.
“She came into the store and we just hit off,” Kelliher said. “It just took a day to be smitten with her.” Ginny would stop in often to chat or just say hello, “she just brightened every day. She was inspiring, the way she looked, her funny personality ... and she was sharp, really sharp.”
A few years ago the two went to dine at My Place by The Sea, and Kelliher hung an sign saying “Out to lunch with Adele or George Clooney or” and crossed another celebrity’s name and wrote in Ginny’s. “She got a kick out that.”
“She was a Rockport treasure,” Kelliher said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, the whole town is in mourning. It says something about her, there are 600 likes on her pictures on Facebook.”
More than 450 people, writing on the Rockport Stuff Facebook page, cited Ginny Hale’s beauty, wit, and charm. Several women mentioned “I want to be Ginny when I grow up,” and many wrote of how she was inspiration for being kind, getting to the gym and aging gracefully.
The Hales live near Five Corners and heard the sirens and helicopters after the accident but did not realize it involved Virginia Hale.
She was originally transported to Evan’s Field for a medivac to a medical facility but due to her medical condition was brought to the Gloucester hospital instead, according to John Guilfoil of John Guilfoil Public Relations. Virginia Hale died at the hospital Friday evening.
Two 911 calls about the accident were made at 2:56 p.m., said Guilfoil. Rockport Police and Gloucester Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
First responders found Hale being tended to by two witnesses of the accident and the driver of the box truck. Guilfoil said the driver is being cooperative with law enforcement. There is no word at this time if any charges are pending against the driver.
No other injuries were reported in the accident. The State Police Accident Reconstruction team was on scene Friday and the investigation remains ongoing.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
“She was a very special woman, so kind, so sweet,” Betsy Hale said. The family appreciates the show of support and condolences, she said, and asks that those touched by Ginny Hale’s kindness pay it forward.
Material from Michael Cronin was used in this report.
