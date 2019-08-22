A person was hit by a MBTA train this morning near the Railroad Avenue station.
Gloucester Police, State Police, and MBTA Transit Police are now on scene investigating.
MBTA riders are asked to expect significant delays in both directions or seek alternate routes if possible.
The MBTA says Rockport trains 102 (5:48 a.m. from Rockport) and 104 (6:30 a.m. from Rockport) are cancelled today because the accident and investigation at Gloucester is preventing the movement of trains.
Individual alerts about other trains will be sent out as needed, the T said.
Shuttle buses will provide travel between the Rockport and West Gloucester stations.
CATA will be running a shuttle service between the Railroad Avenue Station and the West Gloucester Station, Gloucester police said.
This story will be updated online at gloucestertimes.com, and in Friday's print edition of the Gloucester Daily Times.
