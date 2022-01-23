By Times Staff
Despite the frigid temperatures, many came out this weekend to celebrate the two-day Gloucester’s So Salty festival.
The Cape Ann Museum, partnering with several cultural institutions and businesses, presented the festival with many free events around town on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Gloucester’s So Salty featured ice sculptures, salty sweets for sale, free children’s art activities, and much more, to be discovered as participants strolled along Pleasant, Hancock, Main and Rogers streets.
Partners in this inaugural event included Art Haven, Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), Maritime Gloucester, Dogtown Books, Discover Gloucester and the Gloucester Cultural Council.