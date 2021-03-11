Person being medflighted after being injured on flats off Stanwood Point

An individual is being medevaced after sustaining injuries out on the flats left bu the low tide beyond Stanwood Point.
Fire Chief Eric Smith detailed that the person was out in the mud off the river near 13 Stanwood Point when injured. A tourniquet was applied as there was significant bleeding.
Smith said, as of 5:18 p.m.,the cause of injury or level of injury is unknown.
The name of the person has not been made public at this time.
