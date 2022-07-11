ROCKPORT — A person was rushed to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester after falling on the rocks by the oceanside grout pile at Halibut Point State Park on Monday afternoon.
Ethan Tamson, a Rockport firefighter, and members of the Rockport Police Department were clearing the scene by the time a Times reporter arrived on scene at 3:45 p.m..
Tamson said the initial call came in around 3:15 p.m.
The person was alert when first responders arrived, according to Tamson. The person was reportedly visiting the park and hiking by the shoreline when the accident occurred. It was unclear at the time if the person was visiting alone or was with someone else.
Tamson declined to answer questions about the person’s identity and the extent of person’s injuries.
